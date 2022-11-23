Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Long COVID stigma may encourage people to hide the condition

By Marija Pantelic, Lecturer in Public Health, Brighton and Sussex Medical School
Nida Ziauddeen, Lecturer, Public Health, University of Southampton
Nisreen Alwan, Professor of Public Health, University of Southampton
An estimated 2.1 million people are living with long COVID in the UK alone. We recently asked 888 people in the UK with long COVID about their experiences of stigma, and 95% of them said they had experienced stigma related to their condition.

Long COVID is characterised by prolonged symptoms following…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
