Long COVID stigma may encourage people to hide the condition
By Marija Pantelic, Lecturer in Public Health, Brighton and Sussex Medical School
Nida Ziauddeen, Lecturer, Public Health, University of Southampton
Nisreen Alwan, Professor of Public Health, University of Southampton
An estimated 2.1 million people are living with long COVID in the UK alone. We recently asked 888 people in the UK with long COVID about their experiences of stigma, and 95% of them said they had experienced stigma related to their condition.
Long COVID is characterised by prolonged symptoms following…
- Wednesday, November 23, 2022