Human Rights Observatory

Australian women are largely doing the same jobs they've always had, latest data shows

By Jeff Borland, Professor of Economics, The University of Melbourne
Women are participating in the paid workforce more than ever before. By and large, though, they continue to work in the same jobs females have always had.

In the 35 years from 1987 to 2022, females’ share of total hours worked in Australia grew from 32% to 42%.

You might expect this to have led to a higher proportion of women in most jobs. Instead, female employment has become even more concentrated in female-dominated occupations – jobs where 70% or more of hours worked are by women.

For example, about 95% of hours by child-care workers and 91% of hours by…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
