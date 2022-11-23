Tolerance.ca
Minimalist poet Antigone Kefala wins the Patrick White Award for her contribution to Australian literature

By Elizabeth McMahon, Professor of English literary studies, UNSW Sydney
The news that Antigone Kefala has won the Patrick White Award is completely thrilling. She is a most deserving winner by all the terms of that prize.

White established the award with funds from his 1973 Nobel prize. It is awarded without application “to a writer who has been highly creative over a long period but has not necessarily received adequate recognition”.

This well describes Kefala, who has been writing extraordinary poetry and prose for over half a century and who, though immensely…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
