Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cultural industries have been captured by billionaires – a new book considers what we can do about it

By Justin O'Connor, Professor of Cultural Economy, University of South Australia
Share this article
Chokepoint Capitalism is a dark portrait of a cultural system where monopolies and monopsonies predominate to the detriment of artists.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rampage at Virginia Walmart follows upward trend in supermarket gun attacks – here's what we know about retail mass shooters
~ Don't cut them off: low-performing students benefit from continued access to loans
~ Long COVID stigma may encourage people to hide the condition
~ Australian women are largely doing the same jobs they've always had, latest data shows
~ Climate-fuelled disasters: warning people is good. Stopping the disaster is best – here are 4 possible ways to do it
~ Minimalist poet Antigone Kefala wins the Patrick White Award for her contribution to Australian literature
~ Watching Casablanca on its 80th anniversary, we remain in awe of its simplicity – and profound depth
~ Just because someone had COVID before they had a heart attack doesn’t mean it was the cause
~ Think Trump is done for? Think again
~ Spending too much money? Tempted by sales? These ways to 'hack' your psychology can help
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter