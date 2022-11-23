Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Think Trump is done for? Think again

By Victoria Cooper, Research associate, University of Sydney
Yes, the Republicans had a poor showing at the midterms and Trump’s 2024 announcement has had a muted reception. But there is still plenty of support for the former president and his MAGA movement.The Conversation


