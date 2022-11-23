We know sweatshop clothing is bad – and buy it anyway. Here's how your brain makes excuses
By Gary Mortimer, Professor of Marketing and Consumer Behaviour, Queensland University of Technology
Louise Grimmer, Senior Lecturer in Retail Marketing, University of Tasmania
You face a dilemma. You’ve found the perfect shirt, and it’s an absolute bargain, but you notice it’s “Made in Bangladesh”. You’re conscious it was probably made using cheap labour. Do you buy it, or walk away?
Today Oxfam released its annual Naughty or Nice list. This list highlights retail brands committed to transparent sourcing, separating labour costs in price negations, and conducting a wage gap analysis to work towards paying workers a living wage.
This list is one of several…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 23, 2022