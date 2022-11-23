Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We found Britain's greenest city centre – and its least green

By Jake M Robinson, Ecologist and Researcher, Flinders University
Paul Brindley, Senior Lecturer, Department of Landscape Architecture, University of Sheffield
Some of Britain’s city centres are filled with trees and parks, while others have little vegetation to break up the bricks, tarmac and concrete. Such differences aren’t just aesthetic: they affect whether animals can move around, and they have implications for human health and social equity.

That’s why we wanted to properly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
