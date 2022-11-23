Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US midterms: why gen Z and millennials came out to vote and why it marks a generational shift

By Dafydd Townley, Teaching Fellow in International Security, University of Portsmouth
An exceptionally high turnout of young voters swung key state battles in favour of the Democrats in the 2022 US midterms. It’s estimated that more than a quarter of registered voters aged between 18 and 29 years of age cast a ballot in elections that saw the Democrats maintain control of the Senate and minimise Republican gains in the House of Representatives.

President Joe Biden thanked “the young people of this nation” for turning out in what…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
