Human Rights Observatory

Artemis: why it may be the last mission for Nasa astronauts

By Martin Rees, Emeritus Professor of Cosmology and Astrophysics, University of Cambridge
Neil Armstrong took his historic “one small step” on the Moon in 1969. And just three years later, the last Apollo astronauts left our celestial neighbour. Since then, hundreds of astronauts have been launched into space but mainly to the Earth-orbiting International Space Station. None has, in fact, ventured more than a few hundred kilometres from…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
