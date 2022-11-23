Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Madagascar: Executive Director of Transparency International Initiative Madagascar summoned after denouncing corruption

By Amnesty International
Responding to the questioning of the Executive Director of Transparency International Initiative Madagascar (TI-MG) Ketakandriana Rafitoson by the police this afternoon, Muleya Mwananyanda, Regional Director for Amnesty International East and Southern Africa Regional Office said, “The Madagascar authorities must refrain from the misuse of the justice system to harass and intimidate human rights defenders. Ketakandriana […] The post Madagascar: Executive Director of Transparency International Initiative Madagascar summoned after denouncing corruption appeared first on Amnesty International.…


