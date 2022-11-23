Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Cluster Munitions Used in November 6 Attacks

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The remnants of a 9M27K-series cluster munition rocket after it deployed its submunitions in the Maram camp for the displaced near the village of Kafr Jales in the Idlib governorate, northwestern Syria, on November 6, 2022. © 2022 Syria Civil Defence (Beirut) – Attacks by the Syrian-Russian military alliance on November 6, 2022, used banned cluster munitions on four camps for internally displaced people, Human Rights Watch said today. The attacks killed eight civilians and wounded dozens of others, including a 28-year-old pregnant woman who died of her wounds, along…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
