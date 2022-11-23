Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
The Energy Charter Treaty lets fossil fuel firms sue governments – but its future is now in question

By Leïla Choukroune, Professor of International Law, University of Portsmouth
The Energy Charter Treaty allows fossil fuel investors to sue governments over climate action – prompting EU countries to withdraw.The Conversation


~ Vitamin B12 deficiency is a common health problem that can have serious consequences – but doctors often overlook it
~ Dreaming of beachfront real estate? Much of Florida's coast is at risk of storm erosion that can cause homes to collapse, as Daytona just saw
~ The World Cup puts the spotlight on Qatar, but also brings attention to its human rights record and politics – 4 things to know
~ Suspect in the Colorado LGBTQ shootings faces hate crimes charges – what exactly are they?
~ What is ethical animal research? A scientist and veterinarian explain
~ Scientists discover five new species of black corals living thousands of feet below the ocean surface near the Great Barrier Reef
~ Midterm election results reflect the hodgepodge of US voters, not the endorsement or repudiation of a candidate’s or party’s agenda
~ The US dollar is getting stronger: African countries are feeling the pain and have few policy options
~ Black Panther in the classroom: how Afrofuturism in a film helped trainee teachers in South Africa
~ Nigerians with vitiligo face stigma – a skin doctor calls for better support
