What is ethical animal research? A scientist and veterinarian explain
By Lana Ruvolo Grasser, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Neuroscience, National Institutes of Health
Rachelle Stammen, Clinical Veterinarian, Emory National Primate Research Center, Emory University
Guidelines and regulations weigh the medical and health benefits of animal research with researchers’ ability to ensure humane care of their subjects from start to finish.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 23, 2022