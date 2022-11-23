Tolerance.ca
Nigerians with vitiligo face stigma – a skin doctor calls for better support

By Umar Abdullahi, Consultant physician/Dermatologist/Lecturer, Ahmadu Bello University
Vitiligo – a disease which causes pale patches to develop on the skin and mucous membranes – can be psychologically devastating. The change in skin colour may even create doubts about a person’s identity, as seen in the case of a Nigerian whose bank asked him to register his national identity number again. Vitiligo causes loss of skin…The Conversation


The Conversation
