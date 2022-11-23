Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Sudan: African Union must set precedent for African-led justice by establishing court for South Sudan

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) meeting on South Sudan on 30 November, Amnesty International and the South Sudanese Transitional Justice Working Group (TJWG) have called on the African Union to speed up the formation of the Hybrid Court for South Sudan (HCSS). The AUPSC must call on the African Union […] The post South Sudan: African Union must set precedent for African-led justice by establishing court for South Sudan appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
