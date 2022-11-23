Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s small-scale fishers have been marginalised since apartheid -- what needs to change

By Kathleen Auld, Research Associate, World Maritime University
Loretta Feris, Professor of Environmental Law and Vice-Principal, University of Pretoria
South Africa is home to tens of thousands of small-scale fishers and fishing households. Some fish purely for consumption and subsistence, while others make up a small commercial sector.

Small-scale fishers have long suffered discrimination in South Africa. Under the apartheid government’s segregation policies, many were forcibly removed from their homes and traditional fishing grounds. They were also unable to sell their…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
