Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uyghur performers of electronic music spread awareness about Uyghur identity in Europe

By Filip Noubel
Share this article
A duo of Uyghur electronic music performers, known as NONE SOUNDS, now live in exile in Europe and are gaining visibility as global artists, revisiting the rich Uyghur music tradition.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa’s small-scale fishers have been marginalised since apartheid -- what needs to change
~ M23: Four things you should know about the rebel group's campaign in Rwanda-DRC conflict
~ Global Plastics Treaty: Opportunity to Protect Rights
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: 'Teal' Monique Ryan on the Victorian election and six months in parliament
~ US LGBT nightclub shooting shows why Australia must reform hate crime laws
~ How and why Australian whistleblowing laws need an overhaul: new report
~ Iran: UN Rights Council Should Create Fact-Finding Mission
~ Thailand: Car Bombing at Police Apartments in South
~ Adapting to a hotter planet has never been more important, and progress edged forward at COP27
~ They might not have a spine, but invertebrates are the backbone of our ecosystems. Let's help them out
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter