Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global Plastics Treaty: Opportunity to Protect Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A man collects items from an illegal dump on November 29, 2020 in Adana, southern Turkey. © 2020 Yasin AKGUL / AFP via Getty Images (New York) – Governments attending negotiations for a Global Plastics Treaty should ensure that the new treaty protects human rights throughout the plastic life cycle, Human Rights Watch said today, releasing a question-and-answer document about the human rights impacts of plastic production, use, and disposal. Governments are to meet in Punta del Este, Uruguay, beginning in November 2022, for a first round of talks on the treaty. While…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: 'Teal' Monique Ryan on the Victorian election and six months in parliament
~ US LGBT nightclub shooting shows why Australia must reform hate crime laws
~ How and why Australian whistleblowing laws need an overhaul: new report
~ Iran: UN Rights Council Should Create Fact-Finding Mission
~ Thailand: Car Bombing at Police Apartments in South
~ Adapting to a hotter planet has never been more important, and progress edged forward at COP27
~ They might not have a spine, but invertebrates are the backbone of our ecosystems. Let's help them out
~ Why are shallow earthquakes more destructive? The disaster in Java is a devastating example
~ State of the climate: what Australians need to know about major new report
~ Misleading food labels contribute to babies and toddlers eating too much sugar. 3 things parents can do
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter