Human Rights Observatory

Uyghur performers of electronic music spread awareness about Uyghur identity in Europe

By Filip Noubel
A duo of Uyghur electronic music performers, known as NONE SOUNDS, now live in exile in Europe and are gaining visibility as global artists, revisiting the rich Uyghur music tradition.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
