Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: UN Rights Council Should Create Fact-Finding Mission

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Iranian demonstrators in the streets of the capital, Tehran, during a September 21, 2022 protest for Mahsa Amini, days after she died in police custody.  © 2022 AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – United Nations Human Rights Council member countries should vote to establish an independent fact-finding mission to investigate Iran’s deadly crackdown on widespread protests as a first step toward accountability, Human Rights Watch said today. On November 24, 2022, the council will hold a special session on ongoing human rights violations in Iran. The demonstrations began on…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thailand: Car Bombing at Police Apartments in South
~ They might not have a spine, but invertebrates are the backbone of our ecosystems. Let's help them out
~ Why are shallow earthquakes more destructive? The disaster in Java is a devastating example
~ State of the climate: what Australians need to know about major new report
~ Misleading food labels contribute to babies and toddlers eating too much sugar. 3 things parents can do
~ Reading the room: with NZ's hate speech laws postponed, where are the limits for comedy?
~ Why do I sprain my ankle so often? And how can I cut the risk of it happening again?
~ 5 ways for Canada to tackle Chinese interference after the Trudeau-Xi showdown
~ Elon Musk's buyout of Twitter has placed its user-generated archives in danger
~ Choosing a caesarean birth to 'protect' your pelvic floor? Here’s why that won’t necessarily work
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter