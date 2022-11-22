Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why are shallow earthquakes more destructive? The disaster in Java is a devastating example

By Phil R. Cummins, Professor, Australian National University
Mudrik Rahmawan Daryono, Senior research scientist, Badan Riset dan Inovasi Nasional (BRIN)
Stacey Servito Martin, PhD Candidate, Earth Sciences, Australian National University
On November 21 2022 an earthquake near the Indonesian city of Cianjur in West Java caused at least 268 deaths and damaged 22,000 buildings.

At magnitude 5.6, this earthquake was much smaller than many other earthquakes that have caused death and destruction in Indonesia over the past few decades.

Why is this one so different? One of the main reasons the Cianjur earthquake was so destructive was its shallow…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
