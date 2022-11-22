Tolerance.ca
Misleading food labels contribute to babies and toddlers eating too much sugar. 3 things parents can do

By Jennifer McCann, Lecturer, PhD student, Deakin University
Miaobing (Jazzmin) Zheng, NHMRC Early Career Research Fellow, Deakin University
Australian infants and toddlers are eating unhealthy amounts of sugar. This is mostly because the products marketed and sold by the processed food industry are high in sugar.

Based on the last Australian National Nutrition Survey, children aged 2–3 years consumed 32 grams of added sugar per day equivalent to 8 teaspoons of white sugar.

Our researchThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
