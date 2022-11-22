Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Reading the room: with NZ's hate speech laws postponed, where are the limits for comedy?

By David Jenkins, Lecturer in Political Theory, University of Otago
The government has backed away from broad hate speech legislation. But the law can be a blunt instrument, and comedians are still better off regulating themselves.The Conversation


Read complete article

