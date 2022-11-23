Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Car Bombing at Police Apartments in South

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Alleged separatist insurgents detonated a car bomb at police apartments in Thailand’s Narathiwat province on November 22, 2022, killing one police officer and injuring at least 31 others, including 3 children. © 2022 Private (New York) – A car bomb planted by alleged separatist insurgents at a housing compound for police officers and their families in Thailand’s southern Narathiwat province showed grave disregard for civilian lives and violated international humanitarian law, Human Rights Watch said today. Around noon on November 22, 2022, a suspected separatist insurgent…


© Human Rights Watch -
