Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do I sprain my ankle so often? And how can I cut the risk of it happening again?

By Gordon Waddington, AIS Professor of Sports Medicine Research, University of Canberra
Share this article
Are you one of those people who seems to be forever spraining their ankle?

To some extent, ankle sprains are part and parcel of being active.

But if it’s happening again and again, here’s what may be going on – and how you can reduce your risk of recurrent ankle sprain.

Read more: How to prevent injury…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 5 ways for Canada to tackle Chinese interference after the Trudeau-Xi showdown
~ Elon Musk's buyout of Twitter has placed its user-generated archives in danger
~ Choosing a caesarean birth to 'protect' your pelvic floor? Here’s why that won’t necessarily work
~ The book that changed me: Hannah Arendt's Eichmann in Jerusalem and the problem of terrifying moral complacency
~ Why do kids bully? And what can parents do about it?
~ That siren-imitating lyrebird at Taronga Zoo? He lost his song culture – and absorbed some of ours
~ Elon Musk's 'hardcore' management style: a case study in what not to do
~ How to make 5G less expensive
~ The criminal justice system is retraumatizing victims of violent crime
~ Puttin' on the Ritz and improving well-being with older adults through virtual music theatre
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS