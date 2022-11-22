Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

That siren-imitating lyrebird at Taronga Zoo? He lost his song culture – and absorbed some of ours

By Alex Maisey, Postdoctoral research fellow, Research Centre for Future Landscapes, La Trobe University
Share this article
A fortnight after five lions escaped at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo, an amused zoo visitor captured footage of Echo the superb lyrebird as he mimicked alarm sirens and evacuation calls with astonishing accuracy.

News outlets were quick to link the lyrebird’s alarm impersonation with the lion’s great escape. But while this tale made for a great headline, the truth of this story is far more interesting.



Superb lyrebirds are arguably…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 5 ways for Canada to tackle Chinese interference after the Trudeau-Xi showdown
~ Elon Musk's buyout of Twitter has placed its user-generated archives in danger
~ Choosing a caesarean birth to 'protect' your pelvic floor? Here’s why that won’t necessarily work
~ The book that changed me: Hannah Arendt's Eichmann in Jerusalem and the problem of terrifying moral complacency
~ Why do kids bully? And what can parents do about it?
~ Elon Musk's 'hardcore' management style: a case study in what not to do
~ How to make 5G less expensive
~ The criminal justice system is retraumatizing victims of violent crime
~ Puttin' on the Ritz and improving well-being with older adults through virtual music theatre
~ Flu, RSV and COVID-19: Advice from family doctors on how to get through this winter's 'tripledemic'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter