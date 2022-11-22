Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bird flu: UK is seeing its largest ever outbreak – which may prove particularly deadly for wild birds

By Alastair Ward, Associate Professor of Biodiversity and Ecosystem Management, University of Leeds
The outbreak of avian influenza which has hit the UK since the autumn of 2021 is the largest the country has ever seen. And the picture is the same across Europe and the US, which are reporting a similar picture. To date, this outbreak has led to the death of nearly 100 million poultry birdsThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
