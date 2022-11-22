Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Scientists uncovered the structure of the key protein for a future hepatitis C vaccine – here's how they did it

By Lisa Eshun-Wilson, Postdoctoral Scholar in Molecular and Cell Biology, The Scripps Research Institute
Alba Torrents de la Peña, Postdoctoral Fellow in Integrative Structural and Computational Biology, The Scripps Research Institute
Using a Nobel Prize-winning technique called cryo-EM, researchers were able to identify potential areas on the hepatitis C virus that a vaccine could target.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
~ Türkiye: Justice prevails as convictions of four human rights defenders overturned
