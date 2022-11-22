Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana digitised its address system: its failure offers lessons to other African countries creating smart cities

By Louis Kusi Frimpong, Lecturer, University of Environment and Sustainable Development
Matthew Abunyewah, Lecturer, Charles Darwin University and Adjunct Senior Lecturer, The University of Newcastle, Charles Darwin University
Seth Asare Okyere, Visiting Assistant Professor, University of Arizona
Stephen Kofi Diko, Assistant Professor, University of Memphis
Smart urbanism is about using digital technologies to address urban problems. Across the continent, digital technologies and smart initiatives have been applied in myriad ways, including crime control, urban planning and traffic management.

It hasn’t always worked, however. Sometimes these initiatives have failed because the technologies weren’t well integrated into the local context. Or policies didn’t pay attention to social realities and technical requirements.

Ghana presents one…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
