Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Made.com went from a pandemic-era business superstar to a failed company in just 18 months

By John Wood, Lecturer in Law, Lancaster University
Formed in 2011, Made.com offered affordable high-end furniture online with the ambition to one day rival Swedish furniture giant Ikea. Fast forward 11 years and the British brand, which excelled during the pandemic and was valued last year at £775 million, has collapsed.

A last-ditch attempt to rescue the company by a former owner of Made.com was


© The Conversation -
