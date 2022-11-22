Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Word from The Hill: Industrial relations bill, Victoria's election, and imminent report on Morrison's multi-ministries

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In this podcast Michelle Grattan & politics + society editor Amanda Dunn canvass the final sitting weeks of parliament, the Victorian election and the report into Scott Morrison's appointment to multiple ministries.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
