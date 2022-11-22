Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The West Australian Ballet's Swan Lake brings the story to Perth – but the Noongar elements never feel completely integrated

By Jonathan W. Marshall, Associate Professor & Postgraduate Research Coordinator, Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, Edith Cowan University
Review: Swan Lake, West Australian Ballet

Opening this production of Swan Lake is the traditional Noongar black swan dance and the song that accompanies it.

Led by Noongar Leader Barry McGuire, the Noongar swan dance from Gya Ngoop Keeninyarra (One Blood Dancers) is a gentle, measured piece.

The five dancers come across in a line, raise their legs into a sharp angle just below the hips and push the leg down precisely – but not with the force of many Indigenous dances.

In this scene, and when they reappear throughout the ballet, each has…The Conversation


