Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Police Forcibly Disperse APEC Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police remove protesters trying to march to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit venue, November 18, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. © 2022 AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn (New York) – Thai riot police used apparently excessive force to disperse demonstrators protesting against the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok on November 18, 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha should promptly order an impartial investigation into alleged beatings and the use of rubber bullets that harmed protesters, and take…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
