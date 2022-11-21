Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Overwhelmingly Anglo-Celtic': new report shows diversity still lacking on Australian free-to-air TV news

By Dimitria Groutsis, Associate professor, University of Sydney
Joanne Crawford, Research assistant (contract), University of Sydney Business School, University of Sydney
Share this article
Research from the Who Gets to Tell Australian Stories? 2.0 report released today shows newsrooms across Australia are responsible for reinforcing and reproducing racial inequalities because they fail to represent the voices and faces of the society they serve.

Australia’s population is more diverse than ever. The latest ABS Census data shows just 54% of Australians…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Scientists need help to save nature. With a smartphone and these 8 tips, we can get our kids on the case
~ Suicide risk is high for military and emergency workers – but support for their families and peers is missing
~ New Australian play D*ck Pics in the Garden of Eden is bold, funny – and very, very lewd
~ Victorian Labor slumps in Resolve poll but still in winning position; Labor failure on upper house reform comes back to bite
~ Thinking of breaking up with Twitter? Here’s the right way to do it
~ Tested positive to COVID? Go easy on yourself – try not to rush back to work or exercise
~ Red flag laws and the Colorado LGBTQ club shooting – questions over whether state's protection order could have prevented tragedy
~ What Elon Musk's destruction of Twitter tells us about the future of social media
~ Parliament now has to justify keeping the voting age at 18 – it’s a hard argument to make
~ FIFA President’s ‘I Feel Like a Migrant Worker’ Speech Misleading
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter