Human Rights Observatory

Parliament now has to justify keeping the voting age at 18 – it’s a hard argument to make

By Nick Munn, Senior Lecturer in Philosophy, University of Waikato
The Supreme Court has found the current voting age limit discriminates against young people. But there are other good arguments for lowering the age, including strengthening our democracy.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
