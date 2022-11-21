Tolerance.ca
FIFA President’s ‘I Feel Like a Migrant Worker’ Speech Misleading

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image FIFA President Gianni Infantino at a Press Conference in Doha, Qatar, November 19, 2022.  © 2022 DDP Images via AP photo At a November 19 press conference, on the eve of the 2022 World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino delivered a diatribe rife with “whataboutism” meant to deflect the global scrutiny Qatari authorities have deservedly received for the country’s poor human rights record. Infantino’s speech, which featured absurd claims such as “I feel [like] a migrant worker,” was greeted with widespread criticism and outrage from numerous commentators. However, one…


© Human Rights Watch -
