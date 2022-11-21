Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Intellectual property waiver for COVID vaccines should be expanded to include treatments and tests

By Deborah Gleeson, Associate Professor in Public Health, La Trobe University
Dianne Nicol, Emeritus Professor of Law, University of Tasmania
James Scheibner, Lecturer in Law, Flinders University
Time is running out to expand an agreement to relax patent rules on COVID vaccines. Members of the World Trade Organization should broaden its scope to treatments and tests.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
