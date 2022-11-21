Intellectual property waiver for COVID vaccines should be expanded to include treatments and tests
By Deborah Gleeson, Associate Professor in Public Health, La Trobe University
Dianne Nicol, Emeritus Professor of Law, University of Tasmania
James Scheibner, Lecturer in Law, Flinders University
Time is running out to expand an agreement to relax patent rules on COVID vaccines. Members of the World Trade Organization should broaden its scope to treatments and tests.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 21, 2022