Transport election promises are much smaller this time round in Victoria, but the quality control is no better
By Marion Terrill, Transport and Cities Program Director, Grattan Institute
Ingrid Burfurd, Senior Associate, Transport and Cities Program, Grattan Institute, Grattan Institute
Labor and the Coalition are promising $19 billion between them for transport projects – way down on the $163 billion promised in 2018 – but they’re as scornful of proper assessment processes as ever.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 21, 2022