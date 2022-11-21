Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP27: Loss and Damage fund is welcome but failure to deliver on phasing out fossil fuels is a huge setback

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Reacting to the outcome of COP27, Chiara Liguori, Amnesty International’s Climate Justice Adviser said: “This was a tale of two COPs: joy at the adoption of a Loss and Damage fund but anguish that, despite overwhelming scientific evidence and escalating human rights impacts, the negotiations failed to secure vital commitments on the phasing out of […] The post COP27: Loss and Damage fund is welcome but failure to deliver on phasing out fossil fuels is a huge setback appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ COP27: how the fossil fuel lobby crowded out calls for climate justice
~ Rosetta Stone: a new museum is reviving calls to return the artefact to Egypt
~ Why it's time to end child sponsorship
~ No, invoking the Emergencies Act isn't the same as using the notwithstanding clause
~ Collaborative Indigenous Research is a way to repair the legacy of harmful research practices
~ Intellectual property waiver for COVID vaccines should be expanded to include treatments and tests
~ The case for American Psycho: why this controversial book (sold here in shrink wrap) still matters
~ In telling the epic story of the Motunui Epa, historian Rachel Buchanan creates a taonga of her own
~ What planting tomatoes shows us about climate change
~ Personalised learning is billed as the 'future' of schooling: what is it and could it work?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter