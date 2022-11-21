Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Landmark Global Declaration on Explosive Weapons

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney speaking at the Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas Conference in Dublin Castle, Ireland, November 18, 2022.  © 2022 Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images After three years of negotiations, 82 countries have adopted a political declaration that seeks to better protect civilians from the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. The international pledge is the first to formally address the long-standing practice of using aircraft bombs, artillery, rockets, and missiles in villages, towns, and cities – the leading…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ COP27: how the fossil fuel lobby crowded out calls for climate justice
~ Rosetta Stone: a new museum is reviving calls to return the artefact to Egypt
~ Why it's time to end child sponsorship
~ No, invoking the Emergencies Act isn't the same as using the notwithstanding clause
~ Collaborative Indigenous Research is a way to repair the legacy of harmful research practices
~ Intellectual property waiver for COVID vaccines should be expanded to include treatments and tests
~ The case for American Psycho: why this controversial book (sold here in shrink wrap) still matters
~ In telling the epic story of the Motunui Epa, historian Rachel Buchanan creates a taonga of her own
~ What planting tomatoes shows us about climate change
~ Personalised learning is billed as the 'future' of schooling: what is it and could it work?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter