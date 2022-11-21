Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Energy bills: why household finances and business certainty will still suffer under Jeremy Hunt's extended plan

By Jim Watson, Professor of Energy Policy and Director of the Institute of Sustainable Resources, UCL
Among the grim news in Jeremy Hunt’s recent autumn statement was an attempt to square the circle on energy bills. Funding for the Energy Price Guarantee that aims to limit household energy prices will continue throughout the 2023-24 financial year. But the level of support available after this winter will be significantly lower.

An increase




© The Conversation
