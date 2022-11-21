Tolerance.ca
How to test if we're living in a computer simulation

By Melvin M. Vopson, Senior Lecturer in Physics, University of Portsmouth
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets and ultimately life to develop? The expansive force of the universe, dark energy, for example, is much weaker than theory suggests it should be – allowing matter to clump together rather than being ripped apart.

A…The Conversation


© The Conversation
