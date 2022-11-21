COP27 will be remembered as a failure – here's what went wrong
By Mark Maslin, Professor of Earth System Science, UCL
Priti Parikh, Professor of Infrastructure Engineering and International Development, UCL
Richard Taylor, Professor of Hydrogeology, UCL
Simon Chin-Yee, Lecturer in International Development, UCL
Billed as “Africa’s COP”, the 27th UN climate change summit (otherwise known as COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, was expected to promote climate justice, as this is the continent most affected but least responsible for the climate crisis. Negotiations for a fund that would compensate developing countries for the loss…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 21, 2022