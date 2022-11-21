Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
COP27 will be remembered as a failure – here's what went wrong

By Mark Maslin, Professor of Earth System Science, UCL
Priti Parikh, Professor of Infrastructure Engineering and International Development, UCL
Richard Taylor, Professor of Hydrogeology, UCL
Simon Chin-Yee, Lecturer in International Development, UCL
Billed as “Africa’s COP”, the 27th UN climate change summit (otherwise known as COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, was expected to promote climate justice, as this is the continent most affected but least responsible for the climate crisis. Negotiations for a fund that would compensate developing countries for the loss…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
