Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The story of the purple tomato — and why its success is a win for GM foods

By Yang Yue, PhD Candidate in Plants, Food and Health, Quadram Institute
Share this article
The first genetically modified (GM) food ever made commercially available to the public was a tomato, invented in the US in 1994. Since then, a number of different genetically modified foods have been created, including corn, cotton, potatoes and pink pineapple.

Although genetically modified foods still get a bit of a bad rap, there are actually many good reasons why modifying an organism’s genetics may be worthwhile. For example, many breeds of genetically modified foods have made them more…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar crisis: Rights expert urges Korea to play ‘enhanced leadership role’
~ Energy bills: why household finances and business certainty will still suffer under Jeremy Hunt's extended plan
~ How to test if we're living in a computer simulation
~ COP27 will be remembered as a failure – here's what went wrong
~ Government debt won't necessarily burden future generations – but austerity will
~ COP27: those calling for climate justice were present but had no real say
~ COP27 flinched on phasing out 'all fossil fuels'. What's next for the fight to keep them in the ground?
~ Autumn statement is highly political compared to research on 'best' ways to fix public finances
~ ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ author Margaret Atwood shuns Russian sanctions, ridicules travel ban
~ Shallow grave: Putin’s dictatorship is slowly killing Russia's main opposition leader Navalny
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter