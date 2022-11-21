COP27 flinched on phasing out 'all fossil fuels'. What's next for the fight to keep them in the ground?
By Fergus Green, Lecturer in Political Theory and Public Policy, UCL
Harro van Asselt, Professor of Climate Law and Policy, University of Eastern Finland, Visiting Researcher, Copernicus Institute of Sustainable Development, Utrecht University & Affiliated Researcher, Stockholm Environment Institute
The latest UN climate change summit (COP27) concluded, once again, with a tussle over the place of fossil fuels in the global economy.
An agreement by the world’s governments to phase out all fossil fuels would have been a welcome progression from last year’ Glasgow climate pact. It called on countries to “[accelerate] efforts towards the phasedown of unabated coal power…
