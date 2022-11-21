Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Shallow grave: Putin’s dictatorship is slowly killing Russia's main opposition leader Navalny

By Daria Dergacheva
Putin’s main critic and the Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, has survived an assassination attempt, but now the regime is slowly killing him by harshening prison conditions.


© Global Voices
