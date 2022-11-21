Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The European Union welcomed Ukrainian refugees on an unprecedented scale. What's next?

By Daria Dergacheva
Costs of war are high for Ukraine but the majority of Ukrainian refugees still want to return. The EU needs to consider, what is going to happen to those that don’t.


© Global Voices -
