Qatar: FIFA fails to uphold importance of human rights and equality as players face threats of sanctioning

By Amnesty International
Responding to FIFA’s threats to sanction players who planned to wear ‘One Love’ armbands to show support for the LGBTI community, Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International’s Head of Economic and Social Justice said: “Last minute threats to sanction players for wearing messages in support of human rights and equality is the latest example of FIFA failing […] The post Qatar: FIFA fails to uphold importance of human rights and equality as players face threats of sanctioning appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
