Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Crown Prince Immunity Highlights US Failure to Seek Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, meets President Joe Biden at Al-Salam palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, July 15, 2022. © Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP The US State Department’s legal position that Saudi Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, cannot be sued while head of government highlights the Biden administration’s failure to seek accountability for MBS’s role in the brutal murder of American journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. On November 17, the State Department filed a statement of interest that “recognizes and allows the immunity…


© Human Rights Watch -
