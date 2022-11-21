COP27 key outcomes: progress on compensation for developing countries, but more needed on climate justice and equity
By Imraan Valodia, Pro Vice-Chancellor: Climate, Sustainability and Inequality and Director Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, University of the Witwatersrand, University of the Witwatersrand
Julia Taylor, Researcher: Climate and Inequality, University of the Witwatersrand
COP27 delivered significant progress on finance for loss and damage. But it remains to be seen whether this will translate into action.
- Monday, November 21, 2022